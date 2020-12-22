News

EDITORS’ CHOICE 2020 | The hard news stories that grabbed our attention this year

22 December 2020 - 17:19
The R37m fence on the border of SA and Zimbabwe is cut daily as Zimbabweans cross into SA. ‘We make big holes so we can get suitcases with cigarettes through, and small ones so we can get people and groceries through,’ said one smuggler.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Editor’s note: Sunday Times Daily is on a production break, but as the year winds down towards its conclusion, the editors at the Sunday Times Daily and Sunday Times were asked to identify what stood out in 2020. This week we will be publishing themed articles from that selection. From health care to corruption, and from car crashes to Clicks and Senekal, these are some of the hard news stories that grabbed our attention.

‘Pay me what you paid the white men’ — former executive of IT giant

Dimension Data chair Jeremy Ord 'discovered' crucial documents related to a huge racism-based claim brought by Andile Ngcaba on the same day that a ...
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘This is definitely not a black and white problem’: Farmers on Senekal unrest

The two men accused of the brutal murder of young Free State farmer Brendin Horner are well-known to the local community police forum, although they ...
2 months ago

2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at ‘Constantia ladies’

Trucking company boss Erica Holt, who drove her Jaguar sports car into an upmarket Cape Town café on Tuesday, blames her number plate “2FAST4U-WP” ...
4 months ago

Clicks hair advert fury: advertising chiefs’ code of silence

The furore around the racist hair advert that sparked a week of protest action at Clicks stores across SA this week has put entrenched structural ...
3 months ago

Boffin makes a rock painting from the Cederberg really rock

An ancient rock painting in the Cederberg has been brought to life, reviving the sounds SA's first people made to summon rain to their arid landscape.
4 months ago

SA’s R37m Covid fence a ‘joke’

Hasty barrier laughed off by Zimbabwe’s many border hoppers
7 months ago

First came the infection, then came the hate

Health experts denounce growing Covid-19 stigma

In the battle to defeat Covid-19, a young Khayelitsha mother and her family have an unwelcome secondary fight on their hands - against the stigma ...
8 months ago

WATCH | ‘They threw Natheniël Julies in the back of the van like he was rubbish’

Three witnesses have given harrowing accounts of Natheniël Julies's last moments.
3 months ago

Haven’t they suffered enough? Another hurdle for Marikana victims’ families

Court proceedings are translated from English to Setswana and Afrikaans, but most families are Xhosa
1 month ago

New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule

Tshegofatso Pule will never experience the joy of looking into her newborn baby's eyes as she cradles her in her arms.
6 months ago

Behind bars, but still preying on women

Child rapists behind bars but still prey on women through social media

Their Facebook profiles are the model of respectability.
7 months ago

‘It’s economic sabotage in the heart of SA’

'It's economic sabotage in the heart of SA': expert on Prasa cable theft, vandalism

Cable gantries and even entire train stations are being plundered across SA - and the economic impact of the wholesale theft and sabotage of ...
3 months ago

‘We can’t breathe’

'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State residents suffer

Victims of the Free State government's R255m asbestos roofing scandal this week gave chilling insight into a scam that lifted the lid on the murky ...
2 months ago

