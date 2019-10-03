Events

Melinda Gates opens up in book talk

Save the date, Johannesburg: join Melinda Gates in conversation with Redi Tlhabi for a discussion on her best-selling debut 'The Moment of Lift'

Pan Macmillan Publisher
03 October 2019 - 13:18
'The Moment of Lift', the best-selling debut from Melinda Gates, is a timely and necessary call to action for women's empowerment.
'The Moment of Lift', the best-selling debut from Melinda Gates, is a timely and necessary call to action for women's empowerment.
Image: Pan Macmillan

“How can we summon a moment of lift for human beings – and especially for women? Because when you lift up women, you lift up humanity.”

For the past 20 years, Melinda Gates has been on a mission to find solutions for people with the most urgent needs, wherever they live. Throughout this journey, one thing has become increasingly clear to her: if you want to lift up a society you need to stop keeping women down.

In this moving and compelling book, Melinda shares the stories of the inspiring people she’s met during her work and travels around the world and the lessons she’s learned from them. As she writes in the introduction, “That is why I had to write this book – to share the stories of people who have given focus and urgency to my life. I want all of us to see ways we can lift women up where we live.”

Melinda’s unforgettable narrative is backed by startling data as she presents the issues that most need our attention – from child marriage to lack of access to contraceptives to gender inequity in the workplace. And, for the first time, she writes about her personal life and the road to equality in her own marriage. Throughout, she shows how there has never been more opportunity to change the world – and ourselves.

Writing with emotion, candour, and grace, Gates introduces us to remarkable women and shows the power of connecting with one another.

When we lift others up, they lift us up, too.

Tickets are available via WebTickets.

Article provided by Pan Macmillan 

RELATED ARTICLES

Melinda Gates flexes her feminist muscles in 'The Moment of Lift'

We talk to Melinda Gates about life, work, inspiration and her new book
Lifestyle
4 months ago

A look at the literature 2019 has in store

The Tortoise Cried its Only Tear by Carol Campbell: This is the third from journalist Campbell set in the Karoo, but, unlike her others, this has ...
Books
8 months ago

'You have to let your heart break'

Melinda Gates permits herself one luxury. "I live in Seattle on a lake. Every day, if it's not freezing cold, and even if it's raining, I'll throw ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Anti-apartheid activists share stories of loss & betrayal at book launch News
  3. Kasi twins from Pretoria turned love for cooking into a career Non-Fiction
  4. Devoted wife, mother & writer, but is she also a killer? Fiction
  5. Launch: 'Decolonising Education', ed: Jonathan Jansen (October 8) Events

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X