Events

Launch of 'Balance of Power' by Qaanitah Hunter on November 25

20 November 2019 - 10:59
Award-winning journalist Qaanitah Hunter details 'the Ramaphosa years' in her new book.
Image: NB Publishers

Balance of Power takes us to the heart of Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to the ANC presidency and the political balancing act he has had to maintain as president.

Author Qaanitah Hunter shares fresh insights into Jacob Zuma’s removal as president and Ramaphosa’s ascendancy, taking the reader behind the scenes as she details his plans for SA – and his battles.

This book seeks to contextualise what the current political climate could mean for the ANC and the future of SA.

Qaanitah Hunter is an award-­winning political journalist with Sunday Times.

She won Vodacom Journalist of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and recently won the Nat Nakasa Journalism Award (2019).

She has provided political analysis on SABC, eNCA and Talk Radio 702, and written for Daily Maverick and Mail & Guardian.

EVENT DETAILS

Article provided by NB Publishers 

