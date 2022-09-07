In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, debut author Shameez Patel Papathanasiou discusses her fantasy novel, The Last Feather, with Kelly Commaille.
About The Last Feather:
Twenty-two-year-old Cassia’s sister is dying, and she doesn’t know why.
Cassia wakes up in another realm to find her missing best friend, Lucas, who knows how to save her sister.
Lucas is part of a community of Reborns, people who were born on earth and after death were reborn in this realm with magical abilities. The original beings of the realm, the Firsts, rule over them.
To keep the Reborn numbers manageable, the king of the Firsts releases a curse to cull them.
Cassia needs to break the curse before her time runs out and she is trapped there forever.
Listen to their conversation here:
LISTEN | Kelly Commaille chats to Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, author of ‘The Last Feather’
SA-born debut author brings a threat-and-danger, hidden-world fantasy
Image: Supplied
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, debut author Shameez Patel Papathanasiou discusses her fantasy novel, The Last Feather, with Kelly Commaille.
About The Last Feather:
Twenty-two-year-old Cassia’s sister is dying, and she doesn’t know why.
Cassia wakes up in another realm to find her missing best friend, Lucas, who knows how to save her sister.
Lucas is part of a community of Reborns, people who were born on earth and after death were reborn in this realm with magical abilities. The original beings of the realm, the Firsts, rule over them.
To keep the Reborn numbers manageable, the king of the Firsts releases a curse to cull them.
Cassia needs to break the curse before her time runs out and she is trapped there forever.
Listen to their conversation here:
Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The 2022 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist
LISTEN | Writer sisters Joy and Mary Watson discuss Mary’s latest novel, ‘Blood to Poison’
EXTRACT | 'The Errors of Dr Browne' by Mark Winkler
Thango Ntwasa reviews Niq Mhlongo's 'For You, I'd Steal a Goat'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos