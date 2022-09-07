×

Fiction

LISTEN | Kelly Commaille chats to Shameez Patel Papathanasiou, author of ‘The Last Feather’

SA-born debut author brings a threat-and-danger, hidden-world fantasy

07 September 2022 - 12:03
by Shameez Patel Papathanasiou.
The Last Feather by Shameez Patel Papathanasiou.
Image: Supplied

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, debut author Shameez Patel Papathanasiou discusses her fantasy novel, The Last Feather, with Kelly Commaille.

About The Last Feather:

Twenty-two-year-old Cassia’s sister is dying, and she doesn’t know why.

Cassia wakes up in another realm to find her missing best friend, Lucas, who knows how to save her sister.

Lucas is part of a community of Reborns, people who were born on earth and after death  were reborn in this realm with magical abilities. The original beings of the realm, the Firsts, rule over them.

To keep the Reborn numbers manageable, the king of the Firsts releases a curse to cull them.

Cassia needs to break the curse before her time runs out and she is trapped there forever.

 

Listen to their conversation here: 

