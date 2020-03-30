NB Publishers: lockdown reads

Due to the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, we are all spending more time at home to protect our fellow humans. Your social calendar may be empty, but you can never get too lonely if you have books to keep you company. Given the nationwide lockdown, you won’t be able to fill your bookshelf with paper books, but the good news is that you can still set your mind free with our wide selection of eBooks and audiobooks.

A common misconception is that you need a special device to read eBooks, but you don’t need a Kindle to enjoy all your favourite books in digital form. You can download the Amazon Kindle, Kobo, or Snapplify app on any device and South Africans can purchase our books from any of the following platforms that will remain operational during the lockdown:

Amazon.com (Readers can download the Kindle App on any device, and do not need to purchase a Kindle device to be able to buy and enjoy an eBook.)

Kobo.com (Readers can download the Kobo App on any device, and do not need to purchase a Kobo device to be able to buy and enjoy an eBook.)

Snapplify.com (Readers can download the Snapplify-app on any device, and do not need to purchase an eReader device to be able to buy and enjoy an eBook.)

Takealot.com (To read the eBook, you need to have a compatible device, register for an Adobe ID and download the eReader from Takealot.)

You can also buy audiobooks at Audible.com and listen to them on your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can sign up for Audible’s monthly subscription or you can buy books one by one – no strings attached. NB has also partnered with Netwerk24. Their subscribers will have access to select audiobooks every month at no extra cost.

NB has a wide selection of eBooks and audiobooks ─ brand new publications and classics ─ that will help the 21 days in lockdown to fly by, including Deon Meyer’s Koors, also available as an eBook, which imagines the world after a devastating coronavirus sweeps through it.



The full list of their available eBooks and audiobooks is available on their website.



