SA writers talk free books and the value of life-sustaining royalties

Panellists

Dudu Busani-Dube is a best-selling South African fiction author and a journalist by profession. She made her mark with three books Hlomu the Wife, Zandile The Resolute and Naledi His Love which appeal to the average female black reader. She has also written her fourth book, Zulu Wedding, which is a narrative based on a film. While still working as a journalist and covering a number of high profile court cases, Busani-Dube went on a journey of self-publishing and subsequently founded her own company Hlomu Publishing in 2015. She is viewed as a writer for the everyday woman.

Flow Wellington is an author and freelance writer. She established Poetree Publications in 2011 which has 23 titles under its banner to date. Flow has two collections (The Undelivered Score and GauTrained) and two anthologies (Uni-Verse-Al and The Looking Glass Anthology) with her name on it, as well as numerous written works published in local and international journals.

Michelle Constant stepped down as CEO of Business and Arts South Africa (NPC) after 10 years, in 2019. Subsequent to leaving Basa, she is facilitating and consulting diverse NPC Foundations, Trusts, and corporates on strategy, social impact, corporate social development, fundraising, partnership, transformation and diversity - using cultural and creative intelligence and shared value tools. She is currently acting as chair of the Relief Panel for the DSAC (department of sports, arts and culture) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Constant writes regular opinion pieces for different national newspapers and magazines. She also hosts the weekend breakfast shows on national radio station SAFM 104-107. In January 2016 she was awarded the Order of the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres from the Government of France for her work in culture and the arts.

Constant is serving her second term as a non-executive director on the Board of SA Tourism. She serves on the Board of the National Arts Festival as a non-executive member, and was recently invited to the Board of Trustees for the UP Javett Arts Centre.

Pamela Power is a script writer on two popular South African soapies in addition to being the published author of three novels. She is a book blogger for Go-See-Do Gauteng and her passion is reading and promoting books. Pamela lives in Johannesburg. You can find her on Twitter @pamelapower.

Pumla Dineo Gqola is the feminist author of four books: Reflecting Rogue: Inside the mind a feminist (2017); the 2016 Alan Paton Award-winning Rape: A South African Nightmare (2015); A Renegade called Simphiwe (2013), (all Melinda Ferguson Books); and the pioneering What is slavery to me? Postcolonial/ Slave Memory in Post-apartheid South Africa (Wits Press, 2010). She has been Professor of African literary and gender studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, and Senior Lecturer in the Department of English and Classical Culture at the University of the Free State. She holds MA degrees from the Universities of Cape Town and Warwick, UK, and a doctorate in Postcolonial Studies from the University of Munich, Germany. Her latest title, Female Fear Factory, will be released in August, 2020.