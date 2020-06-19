Winners of the 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced

Writer and scholar Johnny Steinberg, debut novelist Trevor Sacks and multi-award-winning young adult author Edyth Bulbring are among the recipients of the 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced in a virtual awards ceremony on June 18.

The Media24 Books Literary Prizes are awarded annually for books published by the Media24 Books division and Jonathan Ball Publishers, also part of Media24, during the preceding year. Prizes to a combined value of more than R200,000 are awarded in six categories.

Steinberg won the Recht Malan prize for nonfiction for One Day in Bethlehem, published by Jonathan Ball Publishers, about a man who spent 19 years in jail for a murder he didn’t commit.

According to the judges, “Steinberg explores difficult questions about the unreliability of memory, the nature of truth and the way in which South Africa’s racist past continues to haunt the present… By excavating – in meticulous detail – the story of one man’s entanglement with, first, the apartheid and, then, the ‘post-apartheid’ criminal justice system, the book also shines a light on the country’s troubled criminal justice system and forces the reader to ask whether it is possible to speak of ‘justice’ in what has become known as post-apartheid South Africa… An unforgettable book that reminds the reader that ‘the past is never dead. It's not even past.’”

Also on the nonfiction shortlist were Adam Habib’s Rebels and Rage and Lawfare by Michelle le Roux and Dennis Davis.