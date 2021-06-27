Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie accused of transphobia

Last week, on her website, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie published "It Is Obscene", a blistering three-part essay that went viral. The much-lauded author, who wrote the bestsellers Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists, called out and took down two authors in particular.

The two were students in her writing programme who Adichie said had decided to "insult" her on social media instead of talking to her personally about what she said in an interview in 2017.

Adichie does not name either author, but it was soon revealed that one of them appears to be the Nigerian writer and queer activist OluTimehin Adegbeye, and the other appears to be the nonbinary writer Akwaeke Emezi. Emezi wrote the bestselling novel Freshwater, which was called one of the most extraordinary debuts in 2018.

Adichie has come under fire from social media activists who have called her out because of an interview she did with Britain's Channel 4 News.

In the interview, she was asked: "If you're a trans woman who grew up as a man ... does that take away from becoming a woman - are you any less of a real woman?"