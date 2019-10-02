Non-Fiction

Kasi twins from Pretoria turned love for cooking into a career

02 October 2019 - 08:59

Twins Tebo and Lebo Ndala may have a smorgasbord of culinary experiences under their belts, but they remain down-­to-earth Mamelodi girls.

Food Stories is their invitation to anyone who enjoys good food to join them on their journey. From grandmother Koko's kitchen to working at a flatbread stand as culinary students and attending university in Los Angeles (“the pizza slices are as big as your face”), the twins make every new taste an experience of their own.

The results include boerewors corn dogs, koeksusters with rooibos glaze and a whole chapter devoted to South African jollof.

Even their kinda­-sorta-healthy recipes that range from zucchini bolognaise to gluten­-free banana­ split pancakes have Italian, American and Asian roots.

As their website proclaims: “We came. We cooked. We conquered.”

Once you've dipped into Food Stories, you too will be conquered by Tebo and Lebo's easy, deliciously different dishes. 

Tebo and Lebo Ndala, two ordinary kasi girls from Pretoria, turned their love for cooking into a profession. They are trained chefs, and twins ­who love cooking for their family and friends.

