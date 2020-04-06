Non-Fiction

Rapid-fire writers pen taste of SA locked down in pandemic pandemonium

06 April 2020 - 16:55
The first Corona book to be released in SA, Lockdown captures the intense mood of these unprecedented times, through a tapestry of brilliant local voices, delivering unique and insightful stories from the Covid-19 front.

Penned by 17 of maverick publisher Melinda Ferguson's finest authors, Lockdown reflects a historical time of panic, pandemic and pandemonium.

Just like the virus pounced unannounced, billed as “the fastest book in history every written by 17 authors in just seven days”, Lockdown has arrived.

Birthed on the brink of catastrophe and lost in a viral fog, what better time for a bunch of isolated writers to try to make sense of it all. 

Authors featured: Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola, Eva Mazza, Lindiwe Hani, Ben Trovato, Sara-Jayne Makwala King, Helena Kriel, Tracy Going, Kelly-Eve Koopman, Prof Ismail Lagardien, Steven Boykey Sidley, Sam Cowen, Gabi Lowe, Letshego Zulu, Christy Chilimigras, Dave Muller, Robert Hamblin and Melinda Ferguson.

Lockdown is available as an eBook only: Amazon, Kobo.

Melinda Ferguson is the best-selling author of her addiction trilogy Smacked, Hooked and Crashed. She is also an award-winning publisher. In 2016 her groundbreaking title, Rape: A South African Nightmare by Prof Pumla Gqola, won the Alan Paton Award for nonfiction. In 2020 she joined NB Publishers under her imprint Melinda Ferguson Books.

