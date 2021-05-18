Non-Fiction

An insider’s view from a man who took a brave stand for his country

18 May 2021 - 11:43
Themba Maseko's 'For My Country' offers a rare insider’s view of the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.
Themba Maseko's 'For My Country' offers a rare insider’s view of the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.
Image: Supplied

“When I joined the struggle as a 13-year-old boy in Soweto, I would never have imagined that one day I would blow the whistle on a special kind of corruption that was destroying the party and the values I had been fighting for all my life.”

In 2010, government spokesperson Themba Maseko was called to the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound and asked by Ajay Gupta to divert the government’s entire advertising budget to the family’s media company. When Maseko refused to do so, he was removed from his position and forced to leave the public service.

The life of this once-proud civil servant would never be the same again.

Maseko, whose activism was forged in the Soweto uprising of 1976, is a product of the struggle, and has always been unfailingly loyal to the principles of the ANC. In 2016, when the party called on members with evidence of wrongdoing by the Guptas to step forward, Maseko was the only one to do so. For this courageous act of whistle-blowing, he was ostracised, slandered and even threatened.

As a former senior state official, Maseko also offers a rare insider’s view of the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and of the inner workings of government.

Compelling and revelatory, For My Country shows what it takes to stand up for one’s principles and defy the most powerful man in the country.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shrewd analysis of 'Precarious Power' Ramaphosa wields in fractured ANC

Susan Booysen’s analysis reveals Cyril Ramaphosa to be a president who is weak and walking a tightrope between serving the needs of the organisation ...
Books
2 months ago

A fascinating glimpse into a vital and volatile institution in SA politics

Rebone Tau's 'The Rise and Fall of the ANC Youth League' tells the history of the league, from its formation in 1944 to the present day.
Books
9 months ago

Shaik it like a Polaroid project

Moe Shaik takes the reader on a thrilling ride, navigating the most turbulent and uncertain parts of SA's late apartheid and transition past
Books
1 year ago

'Blessed by Bosasa' is a riveting look at rampant pillage & grandiose greed

Award-winning journalist Basson unveils the shady, cult-like underbelly of the criminal company that held the Zuma government in the palm of its hand
Books
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Namibian author Rémy Ngamije is Africa Winner of the 2021 Commonwealth Short ... News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Writing against the tide News
  4. Joanne Hichens' Q&A with Sifiso Mzobe whose thriller 'Young Blood' delves deep ... News
  5. George Saunders on the books that influenced him News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng