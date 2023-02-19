Cut red tape now: Sipho Nkosi
Former mining boss laments delays in work permit renewals and other obstacles hobbling the economy
19 February 2023 - 00:03 By AMANDA KHOZA and KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work permits for skilled foreign workers as an impediment to economic growth...
Cut red tape now: Sipho Nkosi
Former mining boss laments delays in work permit renewals and other obstacles hobbling the economy
As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work permits for skilled foreign workers as an impediment to economic growth...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos