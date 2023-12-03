Business

Boom times for the storage industry

Demand has been increased dramatically by the huge growth in online retail

03 December 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The self-storage market in South Africa is enjoying a boom period, reflecting the huge demand for storage solutions among businesses and individuals as flexible working, urbanisation and the rise of small businesses fuel the sector’s growth. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. GLORIA SEROBE | Helping SMEs helps us all Opinion
  2. Redefining its position to better portfolio, increase assets Business
  3. SA needs a more united ideology to help drive the economy Business
  4. Smart tech for an electric future Business
  5. KGOSIENTSHO RAMOKGOPA | We are fighting to fix an energy crisis of seismic ... Opinion
  6. Six app trends that’ll enhance your mobile experience in 2022 Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. World Bank backs SA’s green transition plans Business Times
  2. Transnet to receive R47bn support package from National Treasury Business
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | It’s the cloud driving the motor industry Opinion
  4. Nedbank’s white CEO pick raises race concerns Business
  5. Another reason to love the Cape — its drivers Business Times

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court