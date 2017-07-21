Gig guide: fun events coming up in Durban
Johnny Clegg's farewell tour and more
MUSIC
Nina Mkhize Live
The jazz vocalist sings in tribute to Chief Albert Luthuli as part of a 50-year celebration.
When: Saturday, July 22, 11am
Where: Groutville Market Grounds. Free entry.
The Intimate Tour with Msa Mahlangu
The Afro-pop musician performs up close for his Durban stop of a three-province tour.
When: Saturday, July 22, 7pm.
Where: The Jazzy Rainbow, 93 Smiso Nkwanyane Road, Morningside. Tickets R120 including a drink.
BBC Beats: Rusty Red
An evening of bowling followed by blues musician Rusty Red.
When: Monday, July 24, 4pm to 9pm
Where: Berea Bowling Club, Ferguson Road, Glenwood. R50. Food and drinks will be on sale.
Bandish
Kala Darshan students present an evening of classical Kathak dance and music.
When: Saturday, July 22, 6pm
Where: The Rajput Hall , 9 Trishula Avenue, Unit 6, Chatsworth. R50 at the door.
THEATRE
The Echo of a Noise
Pieter-Dirk Uys presents a memoir about his life and life's work.
When: Tuesday, July 25, until Sunday, August 6, 7.30pm
Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban. Tickets R150 at Computicket.
COMEDY
Simphiwe Shembe Comedy Connection
Bilingual stand-up comedy featuring Mojak, Ntshebe the Comedian, Maqhude, Master and others.
When: Thursday, July 27, 7pm to 10.30pm
Where: The BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Durban. Tickets R130 at Computicket.
BOOK NOW
A Night Down in New Orleans at Egyptian Ella's
Old-fashioned New Orleans-inspired jazz evenings.
When: Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30
Where: The Prep Room at Glenwood Preparatory School. Contact 083-794-5875 for bookings and additional information.
Johnny Clegg - The Final Journey
Your last chance to see Clegg perform all his hits live, with many special guests from his past.
When: Saturday, 29 July, 8pm
Where: Durban ICC Arena. Tickets R275 to R975 at Computicket.
