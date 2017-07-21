Lifestyle

Gig guide: fun events coming up in Durban

Johnny Clegg's farewell tour and more

21 July 2017

MUSIC

Nina Mkhize Live

The jazz vocalist sings in tribute to Chief Albert Luthuli as part of a 50-year celebration.

When: Saturday, July 22, 11am

Where: Groutville Market Grounds. Free entry.

The Intimate Tour with Msa Mahlangu

The Afro-pop musician performs up close for his Durban stop of a three-province tour.

When: Saturday, July 22, 7pm.

Where: The Jazzy Rainbow, 93 Smiso Nkwanyane Road, Morningside. Tickets R120 including a drink.

BBC Beats: Rusty Red

An evening of bowling followed by blues musician Rusty Red.

When: Monday, July 24, 4pm to 9pm

Where: Berea Bowling Club, Ferguson Road, Glenwood. R50. Food and drinks will be on sale.

Bandish

Kala Darshan students present an evening of classical Kathak dance and music.

When: Saturday, July 22, 6pm

Where: The Rajput Hall , 9 Trishula Avenue, Unit 6, Chatsworth. R50 at the door.

THEATRE

The Echo of a Noise

Pieter-Dirk Uys presents a memoir about his life and life's work.

When: Tuesday, July 25, until Sunday, August 6, 7.30pm 

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, Durban. Tickets R150 at Computicket.

COMEDY

Simphiwe Shembe Comedy Connection

Bilingual stand-up comedy featuring Mojak, Ntshebe the Comedian, Maqhude, Master and others.

When: Thursday, July 27, 7pm to 10.30pm

Where: The BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, Durban. Tickets R130 at Computicket

A Night Down in New Orleans at Egyptian Ella's

Old-fashioned New Orleans-inspired jazz evenings.

When: Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30

Where: The Prep Room at Glenwood Preparatory School. Contact 083-794-5875 for bookings and additional information.

Johnny Clegg - The Final Journey

Your last chance to see Clegg perform all his hits live, with many special guests from his past.

When: Saturday, 29 July, 8pm

Where: Durban ICC Arena. Tickets R275 to R975 at Computicket.

