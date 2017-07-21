Gig guide: fun events coming up in Durban

BOOK NOW

A Night Down in New Orleans at Egyptian Ella's

Old-fashioned New Orleans-inspired jazz evenings.

When: Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30

Where: The Prep Room at Glenwood Preparatory School. Contact 083-794-5875 for bookings and additional information.

Johnny Clegg - The Final Journey

Your last chance to see Clegg perform all his hits live, with many special guests from his past.

When: Saturday, 29 July, 8pm

Where: Durban ICC Arena. Tickets R275 to R975 at Computicket.