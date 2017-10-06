It's a risky album: Xhosa folk singer Bongizizwe Mabandla on 'Mangaliso'

When I first heard Xhosa folk singer-songwriter Bongizizwe Mabandla's new album, Mangaliso, I didn't like it. I told him as much as we sat in his Johannesburg flat watching the sun set.

"It's a risky album, you know! I wanted to do something that was different. I didn't want to be stagnant, and a lot of people wondered if I was going to do the same kind of vibe for my new album," said Mabandla.

For me it was too much of a departure from his debut Umlilo. Issues with his former label and other reasons meant it would be five years in between that project and this one.