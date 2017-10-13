Level Up: '90s gamers rejoice - Nintendo's Classic Mini SNES hits SA

We interrupt our regular programming to bring you very exciting and surprising news. Last year nostalgic South African gamers mourned our far-flung location as we were sidestepped by Nintendo's Classic Mini NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) mania.

The relaunch of Nintendo's widely popular eight-bit 1980s console swept the world into a frenzy and sold out within minutes, only to be sold on for ridiculous profits by scalpers on eBay. I was tempted to buy one but after logistics became a headache I gave up.

So when Nintendo said it was launching a new Classic Mini SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) I thought it was going to be the same story. I'm happy to say I was wrong.

WATCH the trailer for the new Classic Mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System