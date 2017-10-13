Level Up: '90s gamers rejoice - Nintendo's Classic Mini SNES hits SA
Nintendo's new Classic Mini SNES console comes with 21 rad games from the 1990s built right in. Sylvia McKeown picks her favourites
We interrupt our regular programming to bring you very exciting and surprising news. Last year nostalgic South African gamers mourned our far-flung location as we were sidestepped by Nintendo's Classic Mini NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) mania.
The relaunch of Nintendo's widely popular eight-bit 1980s console swept the world into a frenzy and sold out within minutes, only to be sold on for ridiculous profits by scalpers on eBay. I was tempted to buy one but after logistics became a headache I gave up.
So when Nintendo said it was launching a new Classic Mini SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System) I thought it was going to be the same story. I'm happy to say I was wrong.
WATCH the trailer for the new Classic Mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The Nintendo Classic Mini SNES is now available for R1,399 and is worth every penny.
The tiny console is indeed mini and fits in the palm of your hand, but still packs the punch of HD giving you full colour spectrum on those 1990s 16-bit graphics.
There are 21 games built-in, including the never-before-released Star Fox 2 game.
Even though you can never go wrong with classics like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past or Super Mario World, here are a few other games well worth checking out:
SECRET OF MANA
(Originally released in 1993)
Brought to you by Square Enix's former selves, Squaresoft, this adventure game merges its popular Final Fantasy series with sprinkles of Zelda as you go on a quest to uncover the story of the Mana Sword that you pull out of a stone in a river.
You're eventually joined by a girl and a sprite, and battle against an empire ensues with the help of an ancient flying fortress.
SUPER CASTLEVANIA IV
(Originally released in 1991)
Thanks to the Netflix anime series based on this story of Belmont's fight against Dracula, there's never been a better time for this revival.
The fact that it's still heralded as one of the greatest games of all time doesn't hurt either. Duel and whip your way through the dark vampire lord's demons and monsters in 1691 Transylvania as vampire hunter Simon Belmont.
SUPER METROID
(Originally released in 1994)
In what can only be Japan's re-imagining of the Alien series, you play as Samus Aran, a bad ass lady ex-soldier now bounty hunter who battles aliens on the planet Zebes in an attempt to retrieve an infant Metroid stolen by space pirate leader Ridley (get it?).
Possible references aside, the game was a huge smash and is still fun to play and was recently revived last month with Metroid: Samus Returns on Nintendo 3DS.
• Get your Nintendo Classic Mini SNES now at the Nintendo Pop Up Zone in the Banking Court at Sandton City, Joburg or on takealot.com for R1,399.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE