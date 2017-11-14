Lifestyle

Art exhibition delves deep into the male psyche

As men endure the glares behind an unforgiving microscope, artists Nhlanhla Nhlapho and Francois Visser seek to represent where the male identity lies

14 November 2017 - 12:31
Nhlanhla Nhlapo's study.
Nhlanhla Nhlapo's study.
Image: Supplied

Where do men fit into South African society today? Artists Nhlanhla Nhlapo and Francois Visser explore the identity of men in their sculptures and drawings.

Nhlapo's drawings are dark, lonely and indicate reflection. Visser looks at the transference of energy through emotions.

Visser says his work represents kinetic energy that can't be destroyed and is transferred from one object to another.

It also represents the reflection on feelings which are directed and redirected from one person to another.

It's a daily consideration and debate, whether in politics, in the home or the workplace, that men are under scrutiny, mostly under a negative lens more than ever before.

The artists want to represent the male figure in this "constant diasporic struggle to find his place in society".

"Each artist explores the barrier encasing them in the personal challenges that they face," says curator Ilse Schermers.

The exhibition is on until December 12 at IS ART Gallery, 11 Huguenot Road, Franschhoek. Call 021-876-2071 or email gallery@isart.co.za

This article was originally published in The Times

