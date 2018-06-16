SA activist plans to deliver a profound message — from a wheelchair in space

Disabled activist Eddie Ndopu hopes that Elon Musk and a pharmaceutical company will help him realise his lofty ambition of addressing the UN from outer space, writes Jessica Brodie

