WATCH | Durban man's frosty proposal
Ballito event planner Matthew Bower melted his fiancé’s heart when he popped the question atop a snow covered mountain in Lesotho in below-freezing temperatures.
And thanks to Snow Report SA‚ footage of Bower’s recent snowy proposal to his girlfriend of three years Kendal McGlashan‚ has since gone viral‚ receiving nearly 10‚000 views after the team posted it to their Facebook page.
McGlashan was under the impression that they were on a couple’s shoot and had no idea that Bower would go down on one knee in the snow to ask for her hand in marriage.
They will tie the knot in two years.
“The proposal took place in the early afternoon on Sunday last week after we had spent the day together with our friend Jed Kenny who was assisting us with a couple’s photo shoot. “The shoot was originally planned for the beach and possibly an inland venue where the proposal would take place‚" Bower told TimesLIVE.
“Then I saw the cold front predicted for the weekend which completely put a spanner in the works for my plans. Fortunately I follow Snow Report on their Facebook platform and saw that there was snow predicted for the weekend‚ so I knew that the place that there would definitely be snow would be Sani Pass and that no matter whether snow fell closer to Durban‚ Lesotho would be our destination for the day and nothing was going to stop us from getting there! “We were one of the first vehicles to go up the pass as we arrived there just after 8am in the morning and the pass was covered in snow and ice‚ making it quite a magical yet nerve wracking experience getting to the top‚” said Bower.
The Snow Report team was also there capturing footage of the snow.
“It’s not every day that we get to see a marriage proposal in the snow‚ especially not one that our reports helped to inspire.
“Matthew and Kendal have shared their magical moment with us. By a stroke of luck we ran into them just before the proposal while filming a SnowReport video on Black Mountain pass.”
“Snow Report was delighted to hear about Matthew and Kendal's engagement‚ because this is why we do what we do - to provide inspiration and help South Africans to get excited about the unusual beauty of African snow‚ despite all the complications and negative news we hear every day in the country‚” said Snow Report’s Richard Le Sueur.