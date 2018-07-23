WATCH | Durban man's frosty proposal

Ballito event planner Matthew Bower melted his fiancé’s heart when he popped the question atop a snow covered mountain in Lesotho in below-freezing temperatures.

And thanks to Snow Report SA‚ footage of Bower’s recent snowy proposal to his girlfriend of three years Kendal McGlashan‚ has since gone viral‚ receiving nearly 10‚000 views after the team posted it to their Facebook page.

McGlashan was under the impression that they were on a couple’s shoot and had no idea that Bower would go down on one knee in the snow to ask for her hand in marriage.

They will tie the knot in two years.

“The proposal took place in the early afternoon on Sunday last week after we had spent the day together with our friend Jed Kenny who was assisting us with a couple’s photo shoot. “The shoot was originally planned for the beach and possibly an inland venue where the proposal would take place‚" Bower told TimesLIVE.