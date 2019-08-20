Want more dates and sex? 'Using emojis and emoticons can help'

Single people who use emojis regularly have more sex, according to a study by the Kinsey Institute in the US.

As digital communication transforms how people interact, the institute wanted to determine how the use of emojis affected communication and whether it had an effect on relationships.

Researchers carried out two studies, the results of which were published in the journal, PLOS ONE.

The first looked at using emojis in dating and whether more regular emoji use led to better interpersonal connections. It relied on more than 5,000 single adults for the study.

“Nearly 30% of this US national sample of adult singles used emojis/emoticons regularly with dates, and most reported doing so because they provide a better outlet for self-expression than strictly text-based messages,” it said.