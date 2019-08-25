7 local celebs recreate images of their moms & reflect on their lives

We look at mothers before they were mothers, or only just, and get their children to step into that frame in their mom's life

I have always found photographs of my mother as a young woman compelling. Who is that person? So familiar, yet so different to the consuming presence that is my mother. Emphasis on "my". Somehow our relationship is one of possession and an all- encompassing definition. She is a mother. The mother that is mine.



An existence before the time she became mine and I became hers has a slippery quality. Things somehow getting away from us. What did this woman who predates our relationship think? What did she aspire to? Who was she before she became my mother? How much of the person who existed in that fleeting snapshot of time past persists in the person she became? How much did the state of motherhood alter her personhood, or did it amplify and reinforce her being? She is a mystery...