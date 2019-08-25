Lifestyle

7 local celebs recreate images of their moms & reflect on their lives

We look at mothers before they were mothers, or only just, and get their children to step into that frame in their mom's life

25 August 2019 - 00:13 By

I have always found photographs of my mother as a young woman compelling. Who is that person? So familiar, yet so different to the consuming presence that is my mother. Emphasis on "my". Somehow our relationship is one of possession and an all- encompassing definition. She is a mother. The mother that is mine.

An existence before the time she became mine and I became hers has a slippery quality. Things somehow getting away from us. What did this woman who predates our relationship think? What did she aspire to? Who was she before she became my mother? How much of the person who existed in that fleeting snapshot of time past persists in the person she became? How much did the state of motherhood alter her personhood, or did it amplify and reinforce her being? She is a mystery...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Safari guide tracking lions gets ‘skrik' of his life Travel
  2. WATCH | Going for the kill: Lion takes down kudu as tourists watch Travel
  3. WATCH | Hilton College band performing Black Coffee & David Guetta's 'Drive' ... Lifestyle
  4. Cape Town 'one of friendliest cities in the world' and No 1 in Africa Travel
  5. US probes link between vaping and lung disease as patient dies Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X