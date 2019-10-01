It takes a village to finance someone's varsity education, says Meghan Markle

Education is an issue that is "truly and deeply important and meaningful to me on a personal level", Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said during a visit to the University of Johannesburg's Auckland Park campus on Tuesday.

The duchess joined students, academics and members of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), of which she is a patron, for a round-table discussion about the challenges young women face as they pursue higher education.

"Education, I think higher education specifically, is such a key element for growth, for economic growth, but also personal growth and development," said Meghan.

"If you don't have the support that is necessary that you feel you can keep taking the next step, then you're stunted in growth," she said.

"So much of that is, of course, having the support of funding for students who are eager to learn."