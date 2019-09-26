Prince Harry says 'race against time' on climate change while in Botswana

Britain's Prince Harry warned the world faces "a race against time" and that "no one can deny science" as he arrived in Botswana on Thursday to visit conservation and health projects on the next leg of his family's tour of southern African.

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, also referenced Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a worldwide movement demanding action to tackle global warming.

"This last week led by Greta - you know the world's children are striking ... I think there's an emergency ... It's a race against time and one in which we are losing, everyone knows it," Harry said.

"I don't believe that there's anybody in this world that can deny science, undeniable science and facts, science and facts that have been around for the last 30 maybe 40 years."

The 35-year-old's solo visit to Botswana began at a conservation project where he joined school children to plant trees and raise awareness of the fragility of local ecosystems.