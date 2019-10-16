SNAPS | William and Kate on 'complex' tour of Pakistan
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on their official visit to Pakistan, a royal tour the couple has described as their most “complex to date, given the logistical and security considerations”.
In a statement on their official Instagram account, the royals said the tour aimed to “pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan”.
“It will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes.”
The couple are expected to meet with young people in Pakistan, in an effort to hear about their future as well as how communities are responding to the effects of climate change.
Express reports that the trip is one of the most secretive tours by any part of the royal family, because of security concerns. It has been widely reported that 1,000 security officials have been employed to ensure the safety of the pair.
The couple have been applauded for wearing traditional attire on many of their outings. William was snapped wearing a green sherwani by Naushemian, while Kate has worn several periwinkle kurtas, reports Hello magazine.
View this post on Instagram
At the iconic Pakistan National Monument The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the very best of Pakistani music and culture, as well as highlighting the prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship. The Duke and Duchess met well-known individuals from business, the creative arts, the Pakistan music and film industry, and members of Government. Thank you to the people of Pakistan for offering such a warm welcome to The Duke and Duchess on the first full day of their visit to the country! 📷 PA @UKinPakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan
View this post on Instagram
Meeting the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called on Prime Minister @ImranKhan.pti and President @Dr.ArifAlvi, where they offered their thanks for the warm welcome they have received in Pakistan. 📷 PA / Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan
Here are more pics from their visit.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Pakistan! ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج پاکستان تشریف لا چکے ہیں۔ The Duke and Duchess’s first official visit to the country will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. ڈیوک اور ڈچز آف کیمبرج کا پاکستان کا پہلا شاہی دورہ برطانیہ اور پاکستان کے مابین تاریخی تعلقات کی عزت افزائی ہے، لیکن زیادہ تر توجہ موجودہ دور کے پاکستان بحیثیت ایک متحرک، زندہ و جاوید اور دور اندیش ملک کی ترویج پر ہوگی۔ From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes. شاہی دورہ جدید طرز پر تعمیر شدہ سر سبز دارالحکومت اسلام آباد سے زندہ دلوں کے شہر لاہور، عظیم پہاڑی سلسلوں پر مشتمل شمالی علاقہ جات اور مغرب کی جانب ناہموار سرحدی علاقوں تک ہزار کلو میٹر سے زائد سفر پر مشتمل ہوگا۔ اس دوران پاکستان کی بھرپور ثقافت، مختلف ثقافتوں پر مشتمل آبادیوں اور اس کے خوبصورت مناظر سے آگاہی اور لطف اندوز ہونے کا موقع ملے گا۔ 📷 Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #pakistan
View this post on Instagram
On the first full day of their visit to Pakistan, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first engagements in Islamabad championed the importance of quality education, and highlighted how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers. At Islamabad Model College for Girls, The Duke and Duchess heard how students are benefiting from the ‘Teach for Pakistan’ programme. @TeachforPakistan is a fast-track training programme modelled on the successful @TeachFirstUK scheme, which is focused on improving the quality of teaching in schools which serve families from disadvantaged backgrounds. Carrying on the theme of education, The Duke and Duchess visited the Margalla Hills, which sit in the foothills of the Himalayas. There, they joined children from four local schools for activities taking part in activities designed to educate young people on environmental protection and wildlife conservation. This included helping the children identify and remove species of plants that are threatening the natural environment, bird watching, and storytelling on local environment issues. 📷 Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan
View this post on Instagram
It is our great pleasure to join you here this evening on our first official visit to Pakistan. I would like to begin by saying bahut shukria to you all for making us so welcome in your country. Stood here with this magnificent monument behind me, I am struck by the great strides Pakistan has made since its birth seventy-two years ago. The view from this hill would have been quite different when my grandmother, The Queen, first visited over half a century ago. Looking out, one would have seen the beginnings of a city under construction, yet to become the great capital that it is today. And with successive visits by my mother and my father, this view has continued to change, with the city constantly growing and with it my family’s affection for Pakistan. Take a look at our Stories📱to see more from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first full day of their visit to Pakistan.