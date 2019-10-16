SNAPS | William and Kate on 'complex' tour of Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on their official visit to Pakistan, a royal tour the couple has described as their most “complex to date, given the logistical and security considerations”.

In a statement on their official Instagram account, the royals said the tour aimed to “pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan”.

“It will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes.”