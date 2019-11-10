Indebted or in denial? A candid look at what it means to be white in SA today

Photographer Sydelle Willow Smith’s five-year-long project sets out to unsettle whiteness and its easy assumptions about how the world works, or should work

To settle is to make a permanent home somewhere. Across many colonised lands, the word settle implies violence because, historically, "settling" has not meant harmless home-making, but the destruction of what existed before.



In SA, the history of settling and of settlers is a white history, and includes genocide, stolen land and slavery (of indigenous as well as Malay, Indian and West African people)...