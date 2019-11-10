Indebted or in denial? A candid look at what it means to be white in SA today
Photographer Sydelle Willow Smith’s five-year-long project sets out to unsettle whiteness and its easy assumptions about how the world works, or should work
10 November 2019 - 00:00
To settle is to make a permanent home somewhere. Across many colonised lands, the word settle implies violence because, historically, "settling" has not meant harmless home-making, but the destruction of what existed before.
In SA, the history of settling and of settlers is a white history, and includes genocide, stolen land and slavery (of indigenous as well as Malay, Indian and West African people)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.