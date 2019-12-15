Art

Young local artists that have wowed the world in 2019

This year has been a great one for SA creatives, who have gained international exposure and recognition on an unprecedented scale

Creative energy from the southern tip of Africa has been whirling around the globe, impressing everyone it encounters. Here are some of the year's highlights.



SA creativity was recognised internationally when images from Afropunk Joburg by photographer Trevor Stuurman appeared in British Vogue. A few days later, top global design publication Wallpaper magazine proclaimed Joburg "the cultural capital of Africa" and featured eight artists who have made Joburg their home...