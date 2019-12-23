Lifestyle

Five feel-good stories that made us proud to be South African

23 December 2019 - 07:12 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis trophy after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

The year 2019 has been an exceptional one for SA and made us proud to be South African.

Not only did we find our sense of pride in Mzansi again, but we were also stronger together.

LOL! Get it?

If not, what rock have you been living under these past few months?!

Here are the five feel-good stories that came out this year.

RWC champs

SA secured the Rugby World Cup for the third time by defeating England in the final of the tournament in Japan.

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Limpopo-based Ndlovu Youth Choir wowed international audiences with a breathtaking audition on America's Got Talent, and made it all the way to the finale.

And it didn't stop there. The group signed with the show's judge, Simon Cowell, won a Hollywood music award and recently dropped an album that went straight to #1 on iTunes.

Thebe Magugu

The Kimberley-born fashion designer made SA proud when he was announced as the first African to win the LVMH prize.

The 25-year-old is known for powerful and politicised women’s wear collections inspired by the social complexities of SA.

Sho Madjozi 

This year was defs Sho Madjozi's best year yet. The good sis secured all the bags throughout the year.

Her recent milestone was her viral John Cena song and receiving a surprise from the wrestler himself during her performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Trevor Noah

Not only did he also secure big bags internationally, but Trevor had the receipts to prove he was getting his coin right when he was named the fourth highest earning stand-up comedian in the world.

Trevor also made his dream a reality when he filled up Madison Square Garden and closed the year off with a Grammy nomination.

