Five feel-good stories that made us proud to be South African

The year 2019 has been an exceptional one for SA and made us proud to be South African.

Not only did we find our sense of pride in Mzansi again, but we were also stronger together.

LOL! Get it?

If not, what rock have you been living under these past few months?!

Here are the five feel-good stories that came out this year.

RWC champs

SA secured the Rugby World Cup for the third time by defeating England in the final of the tournament in Japan.