Greenside's Clenergy claims to be the 'world's first anti-ageing restaurant'

A restaurant promising to change of perception of healthy foods is drawing the crowds in suburban Johannesburg

It doesn't seem that long ago that some members of the brassica family of vegetables, namely broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and kale, played second fiddle to a wide variety of greens on the market.



Come to think of it, kale, a leafy green exceptionally rich in nutrients, didn't even feature until fairly recently - and we now can't get enough of it...