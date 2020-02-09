Restaurant
Greenside's Clenergy claims to be the 'world's first anti-ageing restaurant'
A restaurant promising to change of perception of healthy foods is drawing the crowds in suburban Johannesburg
09 February 2020 - 00:00
It doesn't seem that long ago that some members of the brassica family of vegetables, namely broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and kale, played second fiddle to a wide variety of greens on the market.
Come to think of it, kale, a leafy green exceptionally rich in nutrients, didn't even feature until fairly recently - and we now can't get enough of it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.