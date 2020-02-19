WATCH | SA accent joke cracks up Oti Mabuse on 'The Graham Norton Show'

If laughter really is the best medicine, then Pretoria-born professional dancer Oti Mabuse was highly medicated on The Graham Norton Show last weekend.

The SA expat, who won Strictly Come Dancing UK alongside actor Kelvin Fletcher in 2019, appeared on the talk show to chat about her gig as a judge on The Greatest Dancer. Other guests included actress Anna Kendrick, singer Justin Timberlake and comedian Alan Carr.

Mabuse cracked up when Carr shared a funny story about how the South African accent led to an awkward situation in a spa. Bouncing on the couch, clapping and laughing her head off, she told Carr she "totally gets it".

We don't want to ruin the punchline, so watch the video below (skip to 1:18 to get straight to Carr's joke):