EXCLUSIVE | Read a Fred Khumalo short story about life after Covid-19

Fred Khumalo is the author of 'The Longest March', in addition to 10 other books.

In this short story, titled 'New World, Old Tricks', he wonders whether we will have learnt any lessons from the coronavirus pandemic:

Although Nyonyo the monkey has been told that animals in the New World are a far cry from the aggressive creatures they were in the Old World, he still does not trust anyone. So fearful is he that on his hunting and foraging adventures he goes out on his own, leaving his wife and two kids at home.

Here he is now, with food expertly tied around his waist, contemplating a fast-moving body of water. Just then, he hears the excited chatter of voices. Quickly, he hides behind a boulder.

When he peers from behind the boulder, he can see a crocodile talking to two cats and the biggest rat he's ever seen.

The big rat climbs on the back of the crocodile. The crocodile slides into the water, starts swimming. The crossing is uneventful. The crocodile comes back to fetch the cats.

The monkey, assured that crocodiles in this New World are different, emerges from his hideout.