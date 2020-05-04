Lifestyle

WATCH | LOL! Jason Derulo goes through the most trying to pronounce Cardi B's real name

04 May 2020 - 16:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Cardi B's real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.
Cardi B's real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Musician Jason Derulo is putting his time under quarantine to good use by attempting to pronounce rapper Cardi B's real name, although getting this right might take him a while. 

In the viral video, the musician says "OK, I can do this, I'm by myself" before he gives Cardi's name a shot. After realising that he got it all wrong, he said "what kind of fu###?? No way."

It was all love from both their fans who responded by applauding him for his attempt, while others admitted that they face the same struggle as him. 

The I like it hit maker, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, laughed off Jason's attempt and said "I dealt with this my whole life".

