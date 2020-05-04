WATCH | LOL! Jason Derulo goes through the most trying to pronounce Cardi B's real name

Musician Jason Derulo is putting his time under quarantine to good use by attempting to pronounce rapper Cardi B's real name, although getting this right might take him a while.

In the viral video, the musician says "OK, I can do this, I'm by myself" before he gives Cardi's name a shot. After realising that he got it all wrong, he said "what kind of fu###?? No way."

It was all love from both their fans who responded by applauding him for his attempt, while others admitted that they face the same struggle as him.

The I like it hit maker, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, laughed off Jason's attempt and said "I dealt with this my whole life".