Coronavirus-induced fear focuses the mind, and that's mostly a good thing

You need to start figuring out what you'd do, what you'd change, and what you'd stop doing, if your time was limited. It may be.

There is nobody else there when you're self-isolating, so you may as well tell the truth. What and who do you really like, or dislike? How much of your life has been spent measuring up to the standards of others? Do you even like the you they seem to like? If you were your true self, how many of them would stay, how many would scurry away?

Isn't it about time you found out? No better time than just as you face a pandemic.

What happens if you're, say, a high-flying property developer, making lots of money, but you'd really much rather teach young children to read, just to see the look in their eyes when they get it?

Does it take a threat to world health and economic order to make us reflect on these things?

Submit to this re-think. Embrace it. It's not an intrusion, it's an invitation. It might just restart your life, it might just set you on the path you were too scared to take before.

If it means selling up everything to repay all your debts, do it. Settle the past. If it means uprooting from someone else's firmly held view about where home is, go. If you've always wanted to sign up for that arachnology course, there's no better time. If either the peace of the Karoo or the bustle of the city is your thing, make sure that's where you find yourself.