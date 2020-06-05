Lifestyle

WATCH | Meghan Markle's powerful speech on 'Black Lives Matter' is everything

05 June 2020 - 10:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Duchess of Sussex gave an emotional speech to graduates about the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Duchess of Sussex gave an emotional speech to graduates about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.”

These are the words of Meghan Markle, who shared a video message for the 2020 graduates at her former high school, Immaculate Heart in Los Angeles, US.

In the emotional video, Markle condemned the death of black people at the hands of authorities, and weighed in on the George Floyd protests in the US and around the world.

Floyd died on May 25 after being physically restrained by a white police officer who knelt on his neck for about nine minutes.

“What is happening in our country, in our state and in our hometown of LA has been absolutely devastating,” said Markle.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart.

“George Floyd’s life mattered, Breonna Taylor’s life mattered, Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered. And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”

Markle apologised to the students for having to grow up and experience what she also experienced growing up.

She recalled how the protests that took place when she was a teenager changed the state of people in the US, but also remembered how people came together during those times.

Markle called on the students to be part of a movement of hope and to use their voices.

“I know you know that back lives matter,” she said.

"You’re going to use your voice in a stronger way than you have ever been able to because most of you are 18, or you’re turning 18, so you’re going to vote.

“You’re going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do. You’re ready. We need you and you’re prepared.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Merely tagging #BlackLivesMatter won't help to end racism

Your social media posts mean nothing when they do not lead to palpable change
Lifestyle
1 day ago

IN QUOTES | Zozibini Tunzi on race and equality: 'Brands must accept all parts of our blackness'

Zozi says brands must not only support black people when it comes to music and their culture, but they must speak up on important issues as well.
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee backlash

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has apologised for old social media posts she made when she was younger
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school