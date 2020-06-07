Spike Lee hopes 'Da 5 Bloods' sparks conversations around 'post-slavery stress syndrome'

Leonie Wagner talks to the acclaimed director about family, racism and his latest film, which highlights the role of African-American soldiers in the Vietnam War

It's mid-morning in New York and Spike Lee is calling from his Upper East Side home, where he's been in quarantine since March. Lee, 63, has a lot to talk about, and though we get cut off a few times, no second-rate cellphone network can stop him.



In the week that we speak, the peerless filmmaker is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his third feature film, Do the Right Thing. This month he also releases his latest "Spike Lee joint" (as his films are typically known) on Netflix, Da 5 Bloods. It's a Netflix original that highlights the role of African-American soldiers in the Vietnam War. Four African-American war veterans travel back to Vietnam to retrieve the remains of their squad leader and bring home buried treasure...