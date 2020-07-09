Seven things you might not have known about the late icon Mary Twala

6. SHE WAS A MUCH-LAUDED ACTRESS

Throughout her career, Mam’Mary received recognition for her craft and won various awards.

In 2015, she won a Golden Horn for Best Actress in a TV Comedy at the South African Film and Television Awards for her role as MaKhambu in Skwizas.

In 2011, her role as MaDolly on Hopeville got her nominated for a Best Supporting Actress award at the sixth Africa Movie Academy Awards.

In 2018, the Mbokodo Awards, which honours women in the arts, saluted her with a Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2019, she received The Standard Bank Top Women Lifetime Achiever Award.

7. SHE RECEIVED A NATIONAL ORDER

In 2019, the veteran actress was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to The Presidency's website, she was given this honour for “her excellent contribution to the performing arts and for creatively raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling”.

A note on the website adds, "[Twala's] sense of humour and humility on and off stage has endeared her to the nation at large”.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on the SMag section on the SowetanLIVE website. Visit sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag