Opinion

I want to be the trophy spouse of a rich wife

Dismantling patriarchy starts at home. Viva house husbands!

Patriarchy is like Bruce Willis in Die Hard - bloody difficult to kill. No matter what plot is cooked up, the bastard seems to rise from the dead. That said, he's definitely been weakened. Over the past few decades we've eroded some of his power and made it harder for him to channel his inner pervert.



So it's a good time to attack a big source of his power - gender roles. Sure, the idea of "wife" as a shoeless sex nanny maintained by an industrious husband is in its death throes, but gender roles are still pretty imbalanced. Generally, it's women in heterosexual relationships who do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to child care and household chores...