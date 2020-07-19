Series Review

Mark Ruffalo stuns in complex drama, 'I Know This Much is True'

If Covid-19 is getting you down, Derek Cianfrance's six-part miniseries I Know This Much is True is just what you need to make you realise that life could be so much worse. Based on Wally Lamb's 1998 epic misery tome, an Oprah Book Club favourite, the six-part HBO miniseries is an unrelentingly grim, tragic and emotionally brutal saga of the tribulations of the Birdsey twins.



It's told through the voice of Dominick — beaten down by decades of fraternal loyalty to his troubled paranoid schizophrenic brother Thomas. Both of them are haunted by the scars of their unhappy childhood — raised by their dedicated, sad mother (Melissa Leo) and their angry, exasperated stepfather Ray (John Procaccino) in a miserable household, tormented by the ghosts of a story involving their Italian immigrant grandfather. We'll learn more of this as the series progresses...