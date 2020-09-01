WATCH | All of Lady Gaga's outrageous face masks from the MTV VMAs

“I was wearing face shields before it was a thing,” a jovial Lady Gaga tweeted on Monday, after she took home five trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

It's no surprise then that this superstar's PPE game was next level during the ceremony, which was filmed without a live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rain On Me singer made various outfit changes during the event and donned a total of six different face coverings. As the New York Times put it, “Her clothes were eye-catching, but her masks were unforgettable.”

Here's a closer look:

MEET THE JETSONS

To kick off the evening, Lady Gaga took her cue from MTV VMAs “Moon Person” trophy, with flowing silver locks to match her Arena coat and a face shield by Conrad by Conrad that looked like — dare we say a fish bowl? — an astronaut's helmet. Either way, the outfit gave us Jetson's vibes — in a good way.