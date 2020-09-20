WATCH | Musicians take back power from politicians with 'The People's Version' of 'Thuma Mina'

The new arrangement was by South African Music Awards winner Zwai Bala and was produced by Grammy winner JB Arthur with the help of Robbie Brozin's Flame Studios, a recording hub being built beneath the ramparts of the Old Fort on Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. McCormack is the studio director.

The project to record what's being called The People's Version was initiated by Constitution Hill in partnership with the Hugh Masekela Foundation.

"The song is a kind of anthem about ubuntu," said Arthur. "We're so in need of a pulling together in this country. We have a leadership vacuum and a void of moral responsibility. In a way, it's more dangerous than what the country has been through before because it eats at the soul of the nation."

Arthur said he sees the song as a reclamation of the phrase.

"Politicians, not just here, but throughout the world (there are horrendous examples of it in the US) take phrases from creative arts and make them part of their own agendas without any thought of what's behind the original idea and the phrase. We need to acknowledge what the words really mean - so much more so because the leaders in the higher echelons of our government have said so much and done so little.