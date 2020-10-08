Lifestyle

WATCH | Fix the 'holes' in the house! — Little girl asking about Cardi B's 'WAP' will make your day

08 October 2020 - 14:35
Cardi B's 'WAP' has over 239 million views on YouTube.
US rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song WAP is a firm favourite with the young 'uns, if only they really understood the words.

Lindsey, a famous "TikTok mom", shared a viral video of her daughter asking her a hilarious question related to the song's lyrics, specifically the part which goes: “there's some wh*res in this house”.

In a video which has received over 9 million views on the platform and 2 million on Twitter, Lindsey's daughter innocently asked her, “Mommy, why don't they fix the house?” 

“Which house?” Lindsey asked in confusion.

Her daughter responded, saying: “The one that has holes in it ... The song that goes, 'There's holes in the house.'”

Over 14,000 followers weighed in on the funny video, with many appreciating the girl's innocence.

Riah Jean shared her own hilarious story about the song: “My son came home from school singing it, except he was saying, 'There's some wolves in the house!'” 

