Everything you need to know about the glam Miss SA grand finale

Who will inherit the oh-so-sparkly Miss SA crown from Mzansi's reigning queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier? We'll find out on Saturday night during the pageant's glittering finale which, for the first time in its 62-year history, will be held in Cape Town.

Here's everything you need to know about it:

YOU CAN WATCH OR STREAM IT

The Miss SA finale, which kicks off at 5pm at the Table Bay Hotel, will be broadcast on DStv on Mzansi Magic and M-Net.

It will also be streamed live online, but you'll need to sign up on the Miss SA website and pay R114.99 to watch it.