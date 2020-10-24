Everything you need to know about the glam Miss SA grand finale
Where can you watch it? Who's competing for the crown? How much cash will the winner take home? We answer all these questions and more
Who will inherit the oh-so-sparkly Miss SA crown from Mzansi's reigning queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier? We'll find out on Saturday night during the pageant's glittering finale which, for the first time in its 62-year history, will be held in Cape Town.
Here's everything you need to know about it:
YOU CAN WATCH OR STREAM IT
The Miss SA finale, which kicks off at 5pm at the Table Bay Hotel, will be broadcast on DStv on Mzansi Magic and M-Net.
It will also be streamed live online, but you'll need to sign up on the Miss SA website and pay R114.99 to watch it.
This paid-for streaming package includes a pre-show hosted by former Miss SA Tamaryn Green, which starts at 4pm. You'll also get the chance to see what goes on backstage during the pageant, and catch an exclusive interview with this year's winner after she's been crowned.
IT PROMISES TO BE ENTERTAINING
Coming to America 2 actress Nomzamo Mbatha will host the finale, which will feature performances by Sho Madjozi, Mi Casa, Ami Faku, Sun-El Musician and Jimmy Nevis.
10 FINALISTS ARE VYING FOR THE CROWN
This accomplished group of gorgeous women includes:
Aphelele Mbiyo, 24, who was born in Mthata, raised in Port Elizabeth and now lives in Joburg. She holds a BA in integrated marketing communications.
Busisiwe Mmotla, 27, who hails from Soweto. She's a senior and FET Phase teacher and is currently studying for a personal training diploma.
Chantelle Pretorius, 24, who is a full-time international model from Tshwane. She's got a diploma in nutrition and is finishing off a BCom business management degree.
Jordan van der Vyver, 24, who is an international model from Greenpoint, Cape Town.
Karishma Ramdev, 25, who was born in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, but now works as a medical doctor in Joburg.
Lebogang Mahlangu, 24, who is a food scientist from Soshanguve, Gauteng. She works in research & development for a large multinational firm.
Melissa Nayimuli, 24, who is originally from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, but now lives in Jozi where she works as an account manager for a marketing agency.
Natasha Joubert, 23, who hails from Centurion, Tshwane. She has a BCom in marketing management and works in PR at a legal firm.
Shudufhadzo Musida, 24, who was the winner of this year's controversial public vote, whereby people were invited to pay to vote their fave contestant into the top 10. Originally from Ha-Masia in Limpopo, she has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics, and is currently completing her BA Honours in international relations.
Thato Moselle, 25, who comes from Klerksdorp in the North West, is a medical doctor who is currently completing an internship with the aim of becoming an anaesthesiologist.
FIVE JUDGES WILL DECIDE WHO GETS IT
The all-female judging panel includes reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, radio host Anele Mdoda, former Miss SA and CEO of Standard Bank Wealth Nonhlanhla Peggy-Sue Khumalo, as well as actresses Leandie du Randt and Kim Engelbrecht.
THERE ARE OVER R3M IN PRIZES TO BE WON
In addition to the coveted title and crown, the new Miss SA will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3m — this includes a whopping R1m in cash.
During the year of her reign, the beauty queen will have the use of a sexy Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet as well as a deluxe, fully-furnished apartment in Central Square in Sandton, Joburg.
She'll also be lavished with products and services from the pageant's sponsors. This includes everything from dental care from Cahi Dental to shoes from Havaianas SA and Steve Madden.
The remainder of the contestants won't leave empty-handed. The first runner-up will bag R250,000, the second runner-up R100,000, and all 10 finalists will receive R25,000.
THE TOP THREE WILL REPRESENT SA ON THE WORLD STAGE
Each of the finalists who make this year's top three will go on to fly SA's flag at a prestigious international pageant.
The overall winner of Miss SA will follow in Tunzi's footsteps and compete at the Miss Universe pageant. The two runners-up will vie for the Miss World and Miss Supranational titles, however we'll only find out which beauty will be heading to which pageant at a later date.
This is the first time the Miss SA Organisation will be sending a representative to the Miss Supranational pageant, which is “a contest which focuses on natural beauty and grace”.