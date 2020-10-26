'It's about how you use your voice': Leandri Janse van Vuuren on being one of Africa's most influential women

MD of Social Media 101, Leandri Janse van Vuuren, made the list of Africa’s 200 most influential women on Twitter. She is number 28 on the list, which includes politicians, journalists, opinion leaders and businesswomen.

The list was compiled by Smart Data Power, a French company which detects influencers, trends and insights from Twitter and The Women in Africa Initiatives, a platform dedicated to the economic development and support of leading and high potential African women.

Smart Data Power used indicators like number of followers, engagement and date of account creation to narrow the list. The women are from 24 countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Egypt. This year, 58 of the women are from SA, and they include journalist Redi Tlhabi, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and radio and TV host Pabi Moloi.

Janse van Vuuren has more than 370,000 followers on Twitter and has been active for nearly a decade. Her tweets range from sharing funny or motivational messages to raising awareness about important issues such as Covid-19 and local and international current affairs. Her company is a digital agency which focuses exclusively on social media. It offers services including social media management, social media auditing, social media strategy, content creation and influencer marketing.

Honoured

She told TimesLIVE she was honoured to be celebrated among powerful women.

“The first thing that went through my mind is I was incredibly honoured. What an honour and privilege to be recognised on such a power list. If you take your time and go through the women who are there, it’s such a powerhouse combination of women,” she said.

She said anyone can be an influencer and this should not be determined by the number of followers. Anyone who adds their voice to important conversations can be a driver for change.

“The thing is we are all influencers, whether you have five followers or 5-million. We all have influence and the key thing is how you use your voice. Everybody’s voice matters, but I think a lot of people go on social media and complain and tear other people down. We each need to realise our voice is important, our voice matters,” she said.