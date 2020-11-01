Movie Review
'Flatland' is an exhilarating tale of two young women taking on the patriarchy
This modern Western manages to do what so many local films can't — use Hollywood genres to say something about SA
01 November 2020 - 00:00
The genre film in SA has had a rocky history in post-apartheid cinema. There are a plethora of South African versions of mainstream Hollywood genres such as the romantic comedy, the road trip movie and the slasher film that have been made over the past two decades.
They're unfortunately mostly forgettable, insignificant and without much to offer other than the insertion of South African characters into familiar, easy-to-swallow bites of entertainment for local audiences that steer clear of tough questions, social interrogation or the exposure of the uncomfortable realities of South African life...
