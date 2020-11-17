'This isn’t a game': Michelle Obama urges US leaders to 'honour electoral process'

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has urged US citizens and the nation's leaders to “honour the electoral process” and do their part “to encourage a smooth transition of power”.

She made these remarks in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Monday with her

44 million followers.

The post comes as President Donald Trump remains defiant and refuses to concede his election loss to president-elect Joe Biden.

Posting an image of her and former president Barack Obama walking on a red carpet while US military personnel stand guard, Obama detailed her experience after Hillary Clinton's narrow loss and the process of welcoming the incoming first family despite her anger with Trump for “spreading racist lies” about her husband and putting her family in danger.