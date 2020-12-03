Don’t send your children to St Anne's, Coconut Kelz tells black parents

Satirist Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi has weighed in on allegations of institutionalised racism and inadequate transformation programmes at St Anne’s Diocesan College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, urging black parents not to send their children to the school.

The elite private school was again at the centre of conversations this week after the Nelson Mandela Foundation withdrew from the transformation process it co-designed for the school, claiming it was overlooked and ignored.

Tlhabi is a former pupil of St Anne’s Diocesan College and, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, detailed her experience at the school.

“Sometimes people ask me why I’m so cynical ... why when St Anne’s posted all those 'think pieces' earlier this year on the decades of racism and how they were going to address them, I rolled my eyes because I’d heard the same thing in the years I was there from 2004 to 2006 and nothing changed,” she said.