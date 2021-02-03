Diane von Furstenberg talks new book, 'owning it' and the future of fashion

As far as the business was concerned, I was very swift. I moved very fast. I realised our business, the fashion business and the fashion system and mode, which really, I'd been saying that for a long time was very outdated, it wasn't at the pace of everything else. And so I really moved on that. I went more digital than ever. We had been going into the virtual world and we had to accelerate that enormously.

In your book, you talk about turning vulnerabilities into strengths. Do you have any advice on applying that in this pandemic?

The minute you own your vulnerabilities, your imperfections, they become an asset. It applies for everything, and to everyone, even children.

It's a question of being aware and saying this is what's happening and I have to make the best of it. It's just a question of knowing the only thing you have control of is yourself.

What did you learn from your first job?

I worked for a photographers' agent, and I learnt the side of the business of fashion that is in images — photographers and models and shooting and magazines. I knew nothing at first, and then I just learnt everything. I discovered the world of fashion.

What do you think work attire is going to look like after the pandemic is over?

That's the mystery of fashion. You always think fashion is decided by designers, but it's decided by the street, the needs, the people.