Converse pledges R1m towards settling student debt in SA - here's how you can apply

10 February 2021 - 12:00
The Converse campaign aims to try to alleviate a small portion of student debt that is the result of 'generational economic depression'.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

International lifestyle clothing brand Converse is paying it forward by pledging R1m towards settling student debt for selected students in SA.

The subject of outstanding fees is an issue faced by many South African students.

More than five years ago, it resulted in the #FeesMustFall protests which aimed to make higher education accessible to all without the barriers presented by high-priced fees.

This week Converse launched its own initiative to make fees fall: #KickTheDebt.

According to Converse, the campaign aims to try to alleviate a small portion of student debt that is the result of “generational economic depression”.

“The campaign aims to make a difference to the youth in SA as education is incredibly expensive, and as a result student debt is incredibly high,” said Converse.

How to apply for funding

South Africans between the ages of 13 and 28 can apply. However, minors need consent from guardians or parents to do so.

Prospective recipients must be enrolled at and currently studying at an accredited high school or tertiary educational institute, and must at least have an annual academic average of 60% and above.

Those who wish to nominate others on their behalf can do so by completing a form and motivating for their nominee.

At the end of the nomination phase, the final beneficiaries and the amount they will receive will be selected. Applications close on March 3.

SA welcomes #KickTheDebt

On social media, many, including radio personality Mo Flava, welcomed the initiative.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

