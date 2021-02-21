Art

Artist Seth Pimentel throws out the rule book and uses emotion as a guide

'An Ode to Catharsis' marks the most solid effort in this illustrator's steady foray into contemporary art. He talks to Sandiso Ngubane about this striking series of blurred portraits

Whiplash. That's the word that first came to mind as I looked at artist Seth Pimentel's paintings of faces obscured by strokes of colour on canvas and Fabriano. Spray paint imbues the work with a sense of definition, tonal variation and volume.



Some of the portraits look like depictions of the kind of rapid head movement that would result in whiplash. Others are as distortedly kaleidoscopic as an acid trip...