Nomzamo Mbatha quit LA — then got her dream role in 'Coming 2 America'

The local actress admits to having impostor-syndrome moments while filming this big-deal sequel to an iconic Eddie Murphy film

In January 2019, Nomzamo Mbatha — actress, TV personality, UN goodwill ambassador and entrepreneur with big name recognition in SA, lucrative brand endorsements and millions of social media followers — arrived in Los Angeles, determined, she says, not to be fine with being a glorified big fish in a small pond, "but to take a leap of faith and play in the big ocean".



After saving money from her endorsement deals and leaving the cast of the popular telenovela Isibaya, where she'd captured local audiences' hearts for seven years in the role of Thandeka, Mbatha felt it was time to take the next step, even though she admits that it was nerve-wracking. It didn't help that people thought the move was "dumb"...