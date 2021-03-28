Car Review

New BMW M3 and M4 Competition do justice to their iconic predecessors

Engineering integrity meets soul-stirring character in these new arrivals, writes Waldo Swiegers

Emotion makes the world go round, even in the clinical environment of automotive production. Italian brands rely heavily on the emotional buyer — the cars they make aren’t always the best in certain objective measures. But with a combination of gorgeous styling, captivating performance and that all important, difficult-to-pin down, soulful element that forces the heart to rule the mind, their owners are seen as passionate people.



BMW is German, engineering perfection is the goal —I don’t think emotion is as hot a topic in the Munich office as it is over at Alfa Romeo’s. Yet, since the introduction of the M3 in 1986, BMW has managed to capture head and heart in one brilliant package, one that has, over generations, adorned many a bedroom poster, with a base of fans who will defend the sportster to the death if needs be...